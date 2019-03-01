JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A De Soto man is being facing charges Friday after allegedly stabbing and killing a Festus man inside a Jefferson County bar Thursday night.
Dwayne Bisch, 38, is being charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police said an argument broke out between three people inside the Crystal Tavern in Crystal City before 11:30 Thursday evening.
During the altercation, police said Bisch stabbed 34-year-old Keith Dozier one time in the chest. Dozier was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Bisch is held on a $500,000 bond.
