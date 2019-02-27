FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) - Two men are facing charges, accused of paying someone to kill two witnesses to stop them from testifying in a sodomy case.
Deonte Taylor, 36, and Michael Johnson, 66, both of Florissant, are charged with two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.
Read: Employee at St. Louis County elementary school accused of sodomizing student
Taylor, a former teaching assistant at Lusher Elementary in the Hazelwood School District, is accused of sodomizing a 7-year-old student in 2015.
The new charges say Johnson and Taylor agreed to pay someone to kill the boy and his mother to prevent testimony in the sodomy case. Prosecutors say the person they paid was a confidential informant.
