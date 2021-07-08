ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been arrested for raping a teen and knowingly giving the victim HIV.
Jerome Anderson, 57, is charged with two counts first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping and recklessly infecting another with HIV.
According to police, on July 2, Anderson kidnapped the victim in the 5600 block of Martin Luther King around 8 p.m. The victim, 18, has a development disability and is incapable of consenting, police said. Anderson drove the teen to the Velda City area where the sexual assault occurred, police said.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Anderson was taken into custody on July 3 near Goodfellow and Natural Bridge.
Anderson was fully aware of his HIV positive status, police said. He is a registered sex offender and has multiple charges of statutory sodomy dating back to 2004.
