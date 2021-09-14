ARNOLD, MO. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged following an hours-long standoff that left a woman injured in Jefferson County Monday.
Carlton H. Roberts III, 46, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, burglary, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Information Coordinator Grant Bissell told News 4 deputies were called to the 3000 block of Adayah Lane in Arnold around 3:20 a.m. Responding deputies were on scene for a brief time when they heard gunshots believed to be fired in their direction.
According to Bissell, there were three women inside the home with the suspect at one point. One of the women, age 79, left the home early in the standoff.
"Our negotiators on scene have been able to talk with folks inside the house and were able to get the other adult female out,” he said. "Not the one we believe is shot; we believe she is a family member of the potential gunshot victim."
Bissell said information gathered at the scene led deputies to believe a 41-year-old woman remaining in the home had been shot by the man. As the situation began unfolding, Bissell told News 4 the injured woman was being used as a shield.
“I don’t know if it was necessarily literally as a shield, but basically a hostage situation,” Bissell later clarified. “Using her as leverage, I guess maybe to not have officers come in.”
Shortly after 9 a.m. Bissell told News 4 the shooting victim was out of the home. She was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Around 12:30 p.m., Roberts was taken into custody. Bissell said no force was used and the suspect was not injured. After announcing the suspect’s arrest, Bissell said a third woman was located in the home. The connection she has with the others involved is not currently known.
Authorities said Roberts and the shooting victim had a previous romantic relationship. The incident is not believed to be a random act.
"This is not random, this wasn't a home invasion or anything like that, it was a relationship between the supposed shooter and the woman who we think is shot," said Bissell.
