ROLLA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Rolla, Missouri, man accused of burglarizing a church was arrested after a standoff with police Saturday, police say.
On Saturday, officers from the Rolla Police Department responded to the Greentree Christian Church on Greentree Road for a report of a burglary. When they arrived, they found a large glass window that had been broken out of one of the exterior glass doors used to enter the building.
Police determined the window had been shot out with a pistol.
Police then cleared out the building of any suspects, and additional shell casings were found on the floor inside the church. Police said it appeared as if the suspect was attempting to shoot his way into a closet door.
Police said there were no other suspects in the building, but were able to recover surveillance video from the church which captured the crime.
After investigating, and with the evidence in the video, police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Taylor P. Bell. Officers found Bell at his home on Wakefield Drive. After a two-hour standoff, the Rolla Police Department’s SWAT Team was able to enter the home and arrest him without incident.
Bell was arrested on the charges of first degree burglary and armed criminal action. Bell is held in Phelps County Jail on a 24-hour hold pending warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.