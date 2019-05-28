ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man outside of a north St. Louis County on May 12.
18-year-old Jaylon Miller is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to the probable cause statement, Miller shot 34-year-old Kevin Smith, of Jennings, multiple times, killing him. Smith had his back to Miller when he was shot.
Shortly before 9 p.m., officers from the Country Club Hills Police Department were notified of a shooting in the 7400 block of West Florissant Road. When they arrived, a man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound.
Smith was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment but was later pronounced dead.
Police said the shooting happened outside of the Mally Supermarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.