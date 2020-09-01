Just after 8 a.m., officers arrived to the 3500 block of Bingham Ave in the Dutchtown neighborhood after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged for shooting a man in a South City apartment.

Earnest Moore 8/31/2020

Earnest Moore, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, officers arrived to the 3500 block of Bingham Ave in the Dutchtown neighborhood after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment. 

The man has been identified by police as 40-year-old Michael Chapman.

Standoff at South City

Officers then thought the suspect was inside the apartment.

News 4 crews heard police using a loud speaker to order the suspect to come out in what appeared to be a standoff. Police blocked off Bingham Ave and a section of Grand Ave between Meramec Street and Osceola.

However, around 2:00 p.m., police determined that the suspect was no longer in the apartment.

This incident comes within less than 24 hours of another stand off in South City just blocks away. A gunman barricaded himself inside a home on Hartford Ave after shooting two police officers, police said. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-
444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wishes to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available. 

