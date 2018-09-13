Authorities in St. Louis have charged a 40-year-old with sexual abuse in the second-degree after he allegedly assaulted a woman who was in his Lumiere Hotel room to clean it.
Police say Darryl McElmurry of Ferguson, was staying at the hotel at Lumiere Casino in downtown St. Louis on August 23.
A woman came into McElmurry’s room to clean it when he allegedly pushed her onto the room’s bed, pulled down her pants and rubbed money on her rear end without her consent, according to court documents.
McElmurry is being held on a $5,000 cash only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.