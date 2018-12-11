ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged with second degree murder after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old back in October of this year, officials said.
Police officers responded to a shooting call on October 8 and found the victim, Robert Lamont Lee, suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of Belt in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jimmie Duncan, 30, is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Bond was set at $750,000 cash only.
