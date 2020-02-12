VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Warren County man is facing charges for allegedly running over a North County Police Cooperative officer Tuesday night.
Dennis Vehlewald, 22, of Truesdale, Mo. is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
When police arrested Vehlewald, they said they found a gun inside the car. Police also seized counterfeit cash and forgery equipment.
The officer was taken to the hospital after being run over by a man using fake money at a store in North County, police said.
According to police, the man was using the fake cash at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store off Page Avenue and Midland Boulevard.
Officer Lynn Woodard arrived at the store and got out of the car to confront a suspect. Vehlewald allegedly got into a car and intentionally ran down the officer and took off.
Police said they caught Cory Clasen, 25, who was running away from the scene. He was arrested several blocks away. Clasen has been charged with forgery and resisting arrest.
The officer was released from a hospital Wednesday.
This comes just months after officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed at Clay's Wellston Food Market just down the road from O'Reilly Auto Parts when he was responding to a similar call.
"Mike is always gonna be in our hearts and who knows, maybe Mike was looking over our officer tonight and instead of zigging and zagging he might have zanged and saved his life," said Major Ron Martin.
