Man charged with robbery, terrorist threat in St. Ann

ST. ANN (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged after police said he robbed a bank and made a terrorist threat Saturday.
Police said Kenneth Hopper, 58, robbed First Community Bank in Bridgeton and claimed he had a bomb. Charging documents allege Hopper robbed $1,000 from the bank and threatened to blow the building up. After Hopper was arrested, he said the bomb was in his car.
Both directions of St. Charles Rock Road were closed near the St. Ann Police Department, where a bomb and arson unit investigated to see if there was an explosive inside the car. St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez said bomb-sniffing dogs and authorities did not find a bomb.
Jimenez said once police figured out Hopper made bomb threats inside the bank, it could be considered domestic terrorism. Jimenez said he believed the FBI could be involved in the case going forward.
Police said Hopper robbed the bank around 9:00 Saturday morning. He then drove east on St. Charles Rock Road and past the St. Ann Police Department, where officers recognized his car as matching the one connected to the robbery. Police said he was then arrested.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued the charges against Hopper. A judge ordered Hopper be held on $100,000 cash-only bond. His photo has not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.