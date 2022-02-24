ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- August Burns was charged Wednesday with resisting arrest by fleeing after police said he was driving a stolen vehicle last month.

A probable cause statement says Burns, 23, was driving a car Jan. 18 that was reported stolen out of St. Louis County. Police attempted to pull the car over, but Burns attempted to flee. He lost control of the car and crashed.

Burns then attempted to get away on foot, the probable cause statement says. He later told police he bought the car for $1,000 from someone he met on the street and did not look for the title until after he bought it.

Burns was previously charged with resisting arrest in an incident that left an officer critically injured and a suspect dead on Jan. 27.