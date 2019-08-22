NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 63-year-old man has been charged with murder after police said two bodies were found inside a truck in North City Friday evening.
Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle from residents in the 1100 block of North Market, who said a truck had been parked in the same spot for several days.
Witnesses indicated there was a foul odor coming from the back of the truck as well.
Officers arrived on August 16 around 5 p.m. and noticed flies surrounding the bed of the truck and what appeared to be blood leaking from the rear of the bed.
The bodies of two people were found inside, and police say they both had gunshot wounds.
Tuesday afternoon, police identified the deceased man as 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg. Wednesday morning, the woman was identified as Toni Washburn, 41.
The truck, which had been parked there since August 14, was registered to one of the victims at an address in the 1400 block of Benton Street.
When police went to the address, officers said it was clear the victims had been killed there and moved later.
In addition to blood and ballistic evidence, police said a rear gate had been opened and the truck had been driven onto the grounds. They also said there were drag marks consistent with the shoes of one of the victims.
Thursday, prosecutors charged Willie Little, 63, with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
Washburn was the mother of Little's children and Kuhlenberg was her current boyfriend.
Police said Little admitted he was at the apartment at the apparent time of death of the victims, that he was one of few people with access to the second floor apartment, and that he was the only person with access to the locked rear gate.
Bond for Little was not allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.