ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged with murder for the shooting death of an Alton, Illinois man.
Officers with the Alton Police Department said Arvin Freeman, 44, shot and killed 30-year-old Robert Woods on Feb. 13 in the 100 block of E. 11th St just after noon. Investigators said the shooting wasn't random and the two knew each other.
Freeman was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
