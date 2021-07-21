A Madison, Illinois has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a Texas man in the Metro East Friday night.

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been filed following the fatal shooting of a Texas man in the Metro East Friday night. 

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the July 16 deadly shooting in Madison, Illinois. Police said Antwone Brown, 48, of Katy, Texas, was shot in the 500 block of Washington Avenue Friday just before midnight. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he later died. 

Marvin Ellis Treadway

Marvin Ellis Treadway, of Madison, Illinois, is charged in the fatal shooting of a Texas man.

After a thorough investigation, a suspect was identified as 48-year-old Martin Ellis Treadway, of Madison, Illinois. Investigators learned that Brown was visiting the area from Texas and knew Treadway. Police did not elaborate on their relationship.

Police say he acted alone in killing Brown and he is charged with first-degree murder.

