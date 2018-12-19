NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Louis have charged a 25-year-old with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old in September.
Bari Franklin, of St. Louis, was charged with murder in the second-degree, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action on Wednesday.
Police were called to the 900 block of Canaan Drive, in the Baden neighborhood of North St. Louis, around 9 p.m. on September 23. Upon arrival, officers located Teon Buchanan, 23, of Selerno Drive dead from gunshot wounds. Officers found another man who was shot in the leg at the scene.
The death of Buchanan was one of six killings in St. Louis the night of September 23, 2018.
