ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in west St. Louis Tuesday evening.
Thirty-three-year-old Lamont Jones was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of McMillan around 6 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
When officers arrived to the shooting scene, they found a 23-year-old Carlton Jones, who reportedly admitted to shooting Jones during a fight. He was then taken into custody.
Wednesday prosecutors charged him with first degree murder and armed criminal action.
His bond was set at $500,000 cash only.
