ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged with one count of statutory sodomy and five counts of child molestation after police say he sexually assaulted two girls under the age of 12 at the daycare the children attend.
Tony Brown, 63, was charged after he penetrated a young girl's vagina with his finger and touched another girl's vagina through her clothes. Brown also put one of the girls' hand on his penis and asked her to massage it.
Brown sexually abused the girls while they were at a daycare he was employed at in south St. Louis City. Investigators say the incidents happened on two occasions between May 19 and May 26.
Both girls told investigators Brown hurt them when he touched them and he told them not tell anyone or "something bad would happen," according to charging documents.
The officer who worked on the investigation said he believes Brown is a danger to the victims and the community.
Call police to report assault. The 24-hour hotline for child abuse in Missouri is 1-800-392-3738.
