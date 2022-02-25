Man charged with making terrorist threats to CBC High School

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man arrested in West Virginia was charged with making terrorist threats to Christian Brothers College High School (CBC).
From June 2021 to Feb. 22 2022, Malcolm A. Johnson, 31, made multiple phone calls to CBC. When he called he would say his name and express his desire for CBC to close. On Tuesday morning, a secretary at the school answered a phone call from Johnson. He said he had a gun and he would come and shoot whoever he needed to at the school.
After being transferred to the dean of the school, Johnson made another threat and said if the police came for him he would use his gun in self defense. At the time of the call about 150 students were inside of the school.
On Friday, Johnson was arrested by the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department in Morgantown, W.V. He was arrested on an open warrant from the St. Louis County Circuit Court on Wednesday when he was charged with making a Terrorist Threat First Degree.
"I thank the sheriffs in Morgantown for making sure that this defendant faces this serious charge," said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "Above all, I am grateful that the students and staff at Christian Brothers are unharmed and safe today."
Johnson is being held without bond.
