CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was charged with murder for shooting and killing his wife in their Creve Coeur home late Saturday morning.
Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Adrian Wilson, 39, told officers he found his 39-year-old wife dead when he came home on Saturday and the apartment had been burglarized.
Officers arrived to the house in the 700 block of Wiggens Ferry Drive around 11:45 a.m. Saturday and ruled her death as homicide because the circumstances were "suspicious in nature."
About 22 different Major Case Squad investigators helped the Creve Coeur Police Department and determined Wilson was the one who shot and killed his wife, Kimberly Wilson.
Adrian Wilson was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Sunday.
The couple had been married for 10 years and police say they had a prior history of abuse.
His bond was set at $750,000 cash only.
