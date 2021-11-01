Police in St. Louis City found a man shot and killed early Halloween morning.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --  Charges have been filed against a man linked to a fatal St. Louis City shooting early Halloween morning. 

Mug shot Leeland Ross 110121

Leeland Ross, 45, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Demetrius Combs on Halloween morning. 

At 6 a.m., Demetrius Combs, 41, was found shot in the stomach inside a home in the 5000 block of Kensington. He died before paramedics arrived.

Detectives said 45-year-old Leeland Ross was assaulted by Combs before the shooting. He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.