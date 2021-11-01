NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been filed against a man linked to a fatal St. Louis City shooting early Halloween morning.
At 6 a.m., Demetrius Combs, 41, was found shot in the stomach inside a home in the 5000 block of Kensington. He died before paramedics arrived.
Detectives said 45-year-old Leeland Ross was assaulted by Combs before the shooting. He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
