A man is in custody after he was accused of hitting a Caseyville Patrol car on Friday, August 31.
An officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for having no front registration plate when he discovered the driver’s license was revoked.
When the officer asked the man, identified as Aza K. Thomspon of East St. Louis, to step out of the vehicle, the driver refused.
The man then backed up and struck a patrol vehicle. He then fled the scene nearly striking an officer.
After a short chase, the suspect crashed his vehicle and ran off. Thompson was chased by officers and taken into custody.
Officers discovered a handgun inside the vehicle. The suspect was on parole as well.
The St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office charged Thompon with possession of a gun while on parole, aggravated fleeing and eluding police 21 miles over the speed limit, along with other felony charges.
His bond is set a $100,000.
