ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Travon Springfield was charged Friday with fracturing a person's skull with a gun, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.
Police said Springfield, 20, hit someone in the head with a gun after an argument at Ashbrook and and Cabot Drive Jan. 2. Police said Springfield denied hitting the victim with the gun.
Several rounds of ammo were found in Springfield's pocket, a probable cause statement said. The statement said the man later admitted to hitting the person with his gun.
Police said the victim was diagnosed with a fractured skull and a brain bleed at the hospital. The court issued an at-large warrant for Springfield with $100,000 bond.
