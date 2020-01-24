EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Authorities have charged a 26-year-old in the death of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed at an East St. Louis housing complex last year.
The shooting happened near building 8 at the John de Shields Housing Complex around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2019.
Devyon J. Smith, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said the teen, later as Christopher Emerson, was shot and killed by Smith.
Emerson was pronounced dead at scene.
Smith's bond was set at $250,000 and remains in custody.
The shooting was investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 6.
