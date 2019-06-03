KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old Kansas City man is accused of shooting at two teenagers in a passing car, killing the driver.
Jackson County prosecutors say Tracy French is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
He is accused of killing 17-year-old Deontae Campbell in April.
The Kansas City Star report s Campbell was found shot in the head before his car crashed into a storefront in south Kansas City.
A passenger told police he and Campbell had just left a nearby mall when French, who was standing in the street, shot at them.
French reportedly told investigators the teens robbed him and were chasing him, with one having a gun.
Police found no gun belonging to the teenagers.
Online records do not name an attorney for French.
