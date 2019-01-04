ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- While Troopers were directing traffic for a pedestrian/vehicle crash investigation around 4:30 a.m., a 2017 black Jeep Utility rear ended a Trooper’s squad car.
The Trooper’s squad car was stopped at St. Clair Avenue and 71st St, blocking traffic for the ongoing traffic crash investigation, with its emergency lights activated. The Trooper and his police dog were not injured in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was also not injured. However, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
No further information has been released about this incident.
