BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have arrested a 52-year-old after shocking video showed a vehicle driving through a yard to avoid a stopped bus with children on board.
Matthew S. McCloskey is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, and violation of a school bus stop sign at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday.
McCloskey admitted to driving the vehicle through a lawn to avoid a school bus stop arm. He said a mechanical failure caused the accident.
According to the video posted on Facebook, the incident happened Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near Henry Elementary School.
"I didn't realize it was so close, I mean people are crazy," said Wally Cammarata, who lives down the street from where the incident occured.
Parkway school officials got the video from a camera mounted on the bus, then posted it on Facebook and handed it over to police.
News 4 Investigates: How safe are your kids riding a school bus
"I couldn't believe it never seen anything like that," said Will Rosa, who is with Parkway Schools Transportation.
A recent survey in Missouri discovered 34 percent of school bus drivers witness other drivers going around their stop signs.
"We probably get a stop arm violation once a week," Rosa said. "Someone who doesn't know, or they think it's going in. At the end of the day, they're going through a stop sign."
The penalty for passing a stopped school bus can result in a fine or even a suspension of drivers license.
If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Ballwin Police at 636-227-9636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.