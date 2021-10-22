ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged with assault Thursday after police said he cut a woman's neck in a McDonald's parking lot.
Charges allege Derrick Davis approached a woman at a McDonald's on Bellefontaine Road in Spanish Lake and asked for money. After the woman refused, police said, Davis reached in her car and cut her neck with a sharp object. The police report did not specify what the sharp object was.
The report also said Davis confessed to cutting the woman's neck. The victim experienced facial numbness and will need surgery, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.