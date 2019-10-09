ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A South County man has been charged with endangering a child after his infant son died from ingesting heroin and fentanyl.
On Aug. 15, officers were called to a home on Adworth Drive for a baby not breathing. The nine-month-old later died at the hospital. Detectives said he had heroin and fentanyl in his system.
Taylor Baumer, 20, told detectives he brought the drugs into his home and used them.
The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office issued charges of first degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Baumer is being held on a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.