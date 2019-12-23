UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old Pacific man has been charged for breaking into a home and beating up two people at the house on Thursday, Dec. 19, police said.
Dalton Mathew Duncan has been charged with burglary and two counts of assault.
Police said Duncan and another woman broke into a home on Oak View Circle in Union after 10:30 p.m. He allegedly assaults a 63-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.
Law enforcement said Duncan took off before they arrived but was later captured.
He’s being held on $250,000 bond.
