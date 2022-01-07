Man charged with breaking into cars on Berkeley parking lot, stealing guns

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into several cars on a parking lot in Berkeley and stealing guns.
Tishon Wordlaw, 20, is charged with 15 counts of first-degree property damage, damage to a motor vehicle with the intent to steal and four counts of stealing a firearm.
He is accused of breaking into several cars on a lot at 6111 James McDonnell Blvd the night of October 16 and early morning of October 17. Police said four guns were stolen. Authorities later stopped Wordlaw, who was driving a Mercedes. He was arrested but other people inside of the car got away. Authorities also said they recovered the guns.
While he was interviewed by Berkeley officers, police said Wordlaw admitted to committing the break-ins with accomplices. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
