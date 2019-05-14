CARSONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with an attack at a North County Metrolink station in which authorities say he toppled a portable toilet with a woman trapped inside.
Forty-year-old Christopher Ewing, of Uplands Park, was arraigned Monday on felony counts of kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and assault. His bond is set at $75,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the attack happened Friday in the parking lot of a station in Carsonville. Charging documents say he punched a woman exiting a portable restroom, closed her inside and pushed it over as she was calling 911 for help.
Authorities say he then tried to force another woman to give him a ride in her pickup truck before he was arrested.
