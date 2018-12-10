POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Springtown-area man is in custody Monday in connection with a suspicious fire and a pipe bomb found nearby outside of Potosi.
Around 10 a.m., a Missouri State Fire Marshal was investigating rubble from the site of a fire which burned down a vacant home near Springtown Road and Vintage Road.
The home had burned down in late November, and authorities were still gathering evidence.
The fire marshal discovered a pipe bomb in a nearby vacant lot, and the St. Louis Bomb and Arson Unit was called in, along with members of the FBI and ATF.
The bomb squad successfully secured the explosive, and are exploring it for forensic evidence related to the fire.
At this point, authorities believe the two are connected.
42-year-old Louis Culp, in police custody during the investigation, has been charged with second degree arson.
The investigation is ongoing.
