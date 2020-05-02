EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in East St. Louis.
Officials with the Illinois State Police say Ormond Mosley, 25, shot Cornelius Jones in the back on April 25 and killed him. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the John DeShields’ Housing Complex.
Mosley was also charged for having a firearm as he is a felon and is not supposed to carry a weapon.
Mosley is currently being held at the St. Clair County jail with a $1 million bond.
