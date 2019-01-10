ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection with Missouri’s new “revenge porn” law.
Adam Coffey is accused of sharing sexually explicit photos and videos of an ex through Facebook.
Prosecutors say it should a lesson that social media carries consequences.
“We have these cases where young people communicate more through social media and phones and this how they interact. It’s so easy now with phones and computers, with the tip of your finger, you can record anything,” said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
A charge under the revenge porn law is a felony. It can carry a prison sentence of up to seven years.
