ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A second suspect has been charged with murder nearly six months after a man was found dead in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
Thirty-two-year-old Damon Smith was found fatally shot near the intersection of Minnesota and Chippewa just after 5:30 p.m. on July 23, 2018.
Police said Martin Redmond, 29, of St. Louis was charged Tuesday in the murder. Redmond is the second arrest in the case.
Just over a month after the shooting, Ronnie Wright, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in Smith’s death. Wright’s bond was set at $1 million.
