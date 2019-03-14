ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged and arrested for a homicide in St. John that happened this past November.
Alpheus Bass III, 30, of St. Louis was charged with first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Authorities say that Bass shot the victim, Aashya Quarles, from a vehicle, and was seen driving minutes after the shooting. His vehicle was also seen at the beauty supply shop Quarles had been at just minutes before. There is video footage of him exiting his vehicle very shortly after the homicide, police say.
Bass was arrested Thursday, March 14, and is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.
