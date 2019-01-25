ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 29-year-old man was charged with first degree murder of a 48-year-old female from an October 2018 shooting.
Henry McCulley of the 10000 block Coburg Lands in Bellefontaine Neighbors, was charged Friday with shooting and killing Rebecca Williams on October 29, 2018.
Williams was found in the 700 block of Bittner in the Baden neighborhood suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
McCulley is charged with first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. His bond is set at $500,000 cash only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.