ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a pregnant St. Peters woman.
Amethyst Killian, 22, was found dead around noon Friday at Old Towne Park. She was reportedly stabbed over 20 times.
Killian's mother said her daughter was last seen walking to a gas station at 1 a.m. Thursday and never came home. Her mother then filed a missing persons report after 7 p.m.
Family members found her belongings in the park Friday and then called police. Her mother said Killian had two children and was five months pregnant.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to investigate.
A week after Killian was last seen alive, a suspect was identified and charged. Authorities identified the suspect as Damion Delgado.
According to prosecutors, Delgado and Killian agreed to meet in person after communicating through the Text Now app. St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said they don’t know what happened when the two met in person that resulted in a “very violent killing.”
Evidence at the crime scene, surveillance video from a gas station and records from the Text Now app helped police identify Degaldo as a suspect, Lohmar said.
When detectives showed up with a search warrant at Delgado’s home in O’Fallon, Missouri on Dec. 1, they learned the suspect had attempted suicide by cutting his arms on the front porch of the home on Nov. 30 and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Detectives then obtained a search warrant for Delgado’s DNA and compared it to the DNA at the crime scene and on the suspected murder weapon. Lohmar said the DNA matched.
Delgado has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The second-degree murder pertains to the unborn fetus Killian was carrying at the time of the murder, officials said.
Delgado is in custody on a $1 million bond.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Killian's funeral expenses.
