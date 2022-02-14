ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 24-year-old man is facing charges, accused of killing a teen and wounding two other people.
Eric Wooten is charged with first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action.
The incident happened at the 6200 block of N. Broadway Sunday night just before 10:00 p.m. Police found a man in his late teens shot in the street, and EMS pronounced him dead.
A victim in his 30s and a teenage victim were found inside a vehicle also shot. The two were taken to the hospital where the man was in critical condition and the teen was in stable condition.
Wooten is being held on no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.