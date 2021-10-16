ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 62-year-old man is facing charges after two women were killed, and a third was injured in an early morning shooting in north St. Louis’ Fairground neighborhood in mid-September.
Charles Anderson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault. The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. on September 17 in the 2900 block of Kossuth. Patrice Wimbley, 31, and Jamie Willard, 30, were pronounced dead. A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.
Police say Anderson was taken into custody was being held on an unrelated charge in Jennings.
