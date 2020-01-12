ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was charged with murder for a double shooting on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 in north St. Louis City.
Officers were called to the Love’s Truck Stop in the 6100 block of North Broadway around 1:15 p.m. on November 28.
When police arrived to the scene, they found two men had been shot. Shawn Stewart, 33, was found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.
A 56-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Police said the suspect, 61-year-old Marvin Humphrey, got in an argument with the men that ended with a fight. The man then allegedly shot the victims.
Humphrey was taken into custody at the scene.
He was charged with first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action in January 2020.
