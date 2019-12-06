BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Belleville man is charged, accused of being behind six robberies in St. Clair County over the course of a month.
Benjamin Ducey, 29, is charged with six counts of aggravated robbery where a firearm was indicated
Police say he is responsible for the following six robberies:
- November 4: Dollar General in the 1200 block of Centreville Avenue, St. Clair County
- November 17: Belleville Food Mart in the 1400 block of Centreville Avenue, St. Clair County
- November 24: Farm Fresh in the 1800 block of North Belt West, Belleville
- November 28: ZX in the 7400 block of West Main Street, Belleville
- November 30: Family Dollar in the 6400 block of West Main Street, Belleville
- December 4: Subway in the 600 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville
Ducey is being held on a $500,000 bond.
