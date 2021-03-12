ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged in the September 2020 death of a St. Louis toddler.
Syncere Taleeb McCoy died after being found unresponsive inside a home in the 5200 block of Wells just before 8:30 p.m. on September 3, 2020. The 2-year-old’s cause of death was not released.
On March 12, 2021, police announced that at-large warrants were issued for Horatio Terrell Harris for second-degree murder, abuse/neglect of a child resulting in death and two counts of abuse/neglect of a child in the case. Officers said the 47-year-old was arrested in another state on unrelated charges in February. A booking photo of the suspect has not been provided by authorities.
