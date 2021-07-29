ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges in St. Louis City’s 106th homicide of the year.
Deron Mitchell, 39, was shot in the head in the 5100 block of Wabada around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, a 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene and a gun was recovered. A day after the fatal shooting, it was announced that the Circuit Attorney's Office charged Trevon Roberts, of the 5100 block of Wabada, with one count of murder second and armed criminal action. Bond was not allowed.
