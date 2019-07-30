ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County have arrested three people following a home invasion and assault in Warren County.
Authorities arrested a third suspect Monday night after a pursuit and gunfire exchange in St. Charles County.
The third suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Elijah W. Moore. He was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Moore, previously described by officers as "armed and dangerous," stole a gold Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from the 3300 block of Hwy F, according to authorities. Multiple officers in the area setup a perimeter in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
At approximately 7:26 p.m., a Wentzville officer located the suspect in the stolen car in unincorporated St. Charles County. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, when the suspect kept driving and the officer pursued.
After an extended pursuit, the suspect shot multiple shots at Wentzville officers. Officers reportedly returned fire and the suspect was injured. Missouri State Highway Patrol said they spiked one of the suspect's tires, which ended the pursuit. The suspect's vehicle slid off the road into a ditch on the north side of West Meyer Road at Hwy W.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"The officers did a remarkable job at the end of the day they are going home. the suspect is going to the hospital and then to jail and that to us, and no innocent bystanders were injured so at the end of the day that's not bad for us, our training paid off," said Wentzville Chief of Police Kurt Frisz.
One police vehicle was hit during the gunfire, but all the officers are okay, police said. Police are investigating the possibility of houses being hit by bullets when they went through the city.
The other two suspects were taken into custody following a standoff Monday.
The three were wanted in connection to a home invasion in Warren County, and reportedly stole a car and assaulted a Wright City police officer.
"Shortly after the home invasion, the suspects of course fled the scene and a Wright City officer observed them, during which time he tried to initiate traffic stop," said Val Joyner with St. Charles County police.
Police in Wright City said they spotted the suspects around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect in the stolen car fired a shot at officers, which struck the patrol car and ruptured the fuel line, disabling it. Officers then lost sight of the vehicle.
St. Charles County officers tracked the suspects to a house west of New Melle, on Highway D and Brinkley Lane around 4:30 a.m., where a standoff between the suspects and law enforcement ensued.
The two suspects were taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.
However, officers believed an undetermined number of suspects remained inside and were on scene until 2 p.m., when they were satisfied no one else was inside the residence.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.