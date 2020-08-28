ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of a 25-year-old man and injuring a 21-year-old woman in an April shooting in south St. Louis City.
Officers with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 39-year-old Demond Hurt for the shooting death of Davion Booze, 24. The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Fyler Ave. near the Tower Grove South and Northampton neighborhoods around 3 p.m. on April 17.
Hurt also shot a 21-year-old woman and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition at the time.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Hurt with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
