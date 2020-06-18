ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman died in an early morning fire in south St. Louis on May 27, and a man has been charged with arson in connection to the fire.
The fire happened at a two-story brick home in the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 6 a.m Wednesday.
St. Louis police said Stacy Sullivant, 47, was killed in the fire. A man was rescued from the fire and is in critical condition. A firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire and will be evaluated later.
On June 18, the Circuit Attorney's Office announced that Robert Voegtlin, 60, had been arrested and charged with one count of first degree arson. Records show Voegtlin lives at the house where the fire happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.