ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 58-year-old man is facing charges, accused of shooting two other men at an apartment complex in South City Thursday evening.
Vada Cunningham is charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and groin in the 7800 block of Rio Tinto Place, the Southwest Crossing Apartments in the Carondelet neighborhood. This happened just after 8:15 p.m.
Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition.
Officers then found another man shot in the head in a nearby apartment unit. He wasn't conscious when officers found him.
