ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was charged for the shooting death of a woman in north St. Louis County after their cars crashed on New Year’s Eve.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said Chrishell Fulton, 41, was driving a red GMC eastbound in the 400 block of Shepley Drive when she hit a black Lexus. Police said 21-year-old Emon Baker was driving the Lexus. Witnesses told officers Baker got out of his car after the crash and shot and killed Fulton.
Officers found a defaced weapon inside a Chevrolet Impala that was parked nearby. Ballistic analysis confirmed it was the weapon Baker used to shoot Fulton.
Baker was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or police at 636-529-8210.
